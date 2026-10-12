Jaipur father of gang rape survivor found hanging, family alleges
India
In Jaipur, the father of a gang rape survivor was found hanging from a rope noose in Jaipur on July 5.
While it first looked like suicide, his family believes he was killed by the same men accused in his daughter's case because he refused to drop the charges.
Family threatened, police register murder case
The family says it had been threatened several times to withdraw the case and now fears for its safety.
Police have registered a murder case based on these new claims and say they are looking into all angles.