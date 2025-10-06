Jaipur hospital fire claims 6 lives; Rajasthan government takes action
A tragic fire broke out at the Trauma Center of SMS Hospital in Jaipur on Sunday, taking the lives of six critically ill patients.
The blaze started from a short circuit in the ICU storeroom and quickly filled the ward with toxic smoke, making rescue efforts tough.
Despite doctors trying to evacuate and revive everyone, six patients couldn't be saved.
Hospital officials removed, FIR filed
The Rajasthan government has removed key hospital officials and suspended an engineer after the incident.
Police have filed an FIR against SK Electric Company, which handled fire safety at the hospital, and ended their contract.
A six-member committee is investigating what went wrong and whether safety rules were followed.
Repairs are underway in the ICU, and compensation is being arranged for families affected by this loss.