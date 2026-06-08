Jaipur on high alert as mosque, temples face demolition
What's the story
Jaipur is on high alert as the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) undertakes a major anti-encroachment drive in the Jagatpura area on Monday. The drive involves demolishing five religious structures, including a mosque, two temples, a satsang hall and a mazar. This is part of an overdue road-widening project on Nandpuri Road, which aims to expand the road from its current width of 25-30 feet to its sanctioned width of 80 feet.
Security measures
Internet suspended, police deployed
The Jaipur district administration has temporarily suspended internet services to prevent the spread of rumors and inflammatory content during the drive. Over 3,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city with additional forces from Jaipur, Kota and Bharatpur ranges. Sensitive areas are under heightened surveillance to ensure law and order is maintained throughout this period.
Project impact
Road widening project
The road-widening project is expected to improve connectivity between Jagatpura and major areas like Malviya Nagar, Pradhan Marg and Apex Circle. It will also ease traffic pressure on Hare Krishna Marg. Authorities say nearly 50 colonies will benefit from this project once completed. The Divisional Commissioner ordered the suspension of mobile internet services across most police station areas in Jaipur North and East from midnight June 7 to midnight June 8.
Demolition justification
Religious structures obstructing road-widening project
Officials stated the structures have been impeding the widening project for years, and notifications had been sent well in advance. The owners were given the chance to remove the structures voluntarily before authorities took aggressive action. According to Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of the JDA Vigilance Wing, 134 encroachments were removed from the same area during a drive on May 22. Religious organizations and other occupants were allowed further time to comply, but the deadline has now passed.
Criticism voiced
Criticism of drive
The drive has been criticized by some political leaders and community groups. Congress MLA Rafiq Khan questioned its urgency, saying matters involving places of worship should be handled through consultation and consensus. He urged authorities to ensure social harmony during this process. Community organizations associated with the mosque and shrine have also opposed the action, alleging unfair targeting of these structures.