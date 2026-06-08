Jaipur on high alert as mosque, temples face demolition

Demolition justification

Religious structures obstructing road-widening project

Officials stated the structures have been impeding the widening project for years, and notifications had been sent well in advance. The owners were given the chance to remove the structures voluntarily before authorities took aggressive action. According to Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of the JDA Vigilance Wing, 134 encroachments were removed from the same area during a drive on May 22. Religious organizations and other occupants were allowed further time to comply, but the deadline has now passed.