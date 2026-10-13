Jaipur quarry collapse leaves 3 feared trapped after 3-hour delay
India
A stone quarry near Jaipur collapsed, leaving three workers feared trapped under piles of debris.
Shockingly, it took about three hours for authorities to be notified, and rescue teams are now racing against time to find the missing workers.
Machinery aids rescue, illegal blasting highlighted
Rescue crews with heavy machinery are working to clear rubble and reach those trapped.
This accident has also put a spotlight on illegal blasting in the area.