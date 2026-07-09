Jaipur woman hires killers to murder mother for government job
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has been arrested for allegedly plotting her mother's murder to secure a government job and control family property. The accused, Ayushi Sharma, reportedly conspired with her uncle Mohan Swaroop and cousin Balram alias Ravi. They hired contract killers for ₹7 lakh to execute the crime. The victim, Neeraj Sharma, was killed when a Scorpio SUV rammed into her while she was returning home after dropping her son at a coaching center.
Unraveled plot
Driver of the vehicle fled from the spot
The impact of the collision threw her body nearly 100 feet and she died on the spot. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Upon reviewing CCTV footage from the scene, investigators suspected foul play and not an accident. The probe revealed a conspiracy involving family members and hired killers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Ranjita Sharma said Neeraj's husband died about a year ago and she was appointed as a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) on compassionate grounds.
Motive revealed
Ayushi wanted her mother's LDC post
Ayushi wanted the government job that was vacated after her father's death but Neeraj took it. The police said a property dispute between mother and daughter had been ongoing for two to three years. Investigators allege Ayushi conspired with Swaroop and Ravi to kill Neeraj, hiring one Hemant Sharma from Bharatpur for ₹7 lakh.
Pre-murder surveillance
The accused hired contract killers to execute the crime
The accused first attempted to kill Neeraj using a rented Thar SUV but failed. They monitored her movements for nearly two months before the final attack with the Scorpio. On the day of the murder, another accused, Mohit Sharma, tracked Neeraj's location while Rohit Jatav, also an accused, waited nearby on a motorcycle. Akash Sharma drove the Scorpio and Arvind Sharma accompanied him when they hit Neeraj.
Arrests made
Seven people arrested in connection with the case
Neeraj's brother Rakesh Kumar Sharma reported the incident to the police. He told investigators that Neeraj had complained of harassment from Ayushi, her in-laws' family members, and her cousin over property issues. He also said she had received threats to her life several times. The police have arrested seven people, including Ayushi, Mohan Swaroop, Mohit Sharma, Akash Sharma, Arvind Sharma Hemant Sharma and Rohit Jatav in connection with this case.