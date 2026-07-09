Jaipur woman hires killers to murder mother for government job

Unraveled plot

Driver of the vehicle fled from the spot

The impact of the collision threw her body nearly 100 feet and she died on the spot. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Upon reviewing CCTV footage from the scene, investigators suspected foul play and not an accident. The probe revealed a conspiracy involving family members and hired killers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Ranjita Sharma said Neeraj's husband died about a year ago and she was appointed as a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) on compassionate grounds.