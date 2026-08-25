Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss Ukraine and Afghanistan ahead of Putin visit
India
India's foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, just wrapped up talks in Moscow with Russia's Sergey Lavrov, covering everything from Ukraine and Afghanistan to how both countries can work better together.
The timing matters: Russian President Putin is set to visit India soon for the BRICS summit on September 12-13.
India Russia reaffirm multilateral cooperation
Both leaders agreed to stay in sync on global challenges and keep collaborating at major groups like the United Nations, the G-20, and BRICS.
Jaishankar called the discussion "wide-ranging," highlighting efforts to boost trade, energy, fertilizers, and even nuclear projects.
He also met President Putin to review how India and Russia can keep their partnership strong despite a changing world.