Jaishankar urges nations to reset ties as US shifts approach
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is urging countries to rethink how they work with the US as America shifts its approach on the world stage.
Speaking at a forum in New Delhi, he said it's time to recalculate and reset ties, since Washington is changing how it engages globally.
Jaishankar outlines India strategy, trade talks
Jaishankar explained that India's strategy now is to "engage America, manage China, cultivate Europe, and reassure Russia," with Japan also part of the formulation.
He pointed out that while India and the US are close partners, they're not formal allies.
On trade, he noted the US is focusing on rebuilding its own industries and changing market rules, so both sides are working through some tough trade talks to find common ground.