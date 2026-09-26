Jaishankar urges UN-BRICS cooperation, Pakistan bomb kills at least 13
Saturday, September 26, 2026 was packed with action for India and its neighbors.
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told the U.N. that BRICS and the U.N. can actually help each other out in global decision-making, not compete.
On a tougher note, a car bomb in Pakistan killed at least 13 people, and Saudi Arabia teamed up with Pakistan and Turkiye on defense after recent attacks.
In Sri Lanka, opposition leader Namal Rajapaksa was grilled over bribery allegations.
Bangladesh detains suspected Awami League activists
India also held talks with Russia and Iran on the sidelines of the high-level UN General Assembly session.
Meanwhile, the US talked up its growing energy and trade ties with India.
Bangladesh made headlines by detaining suspected political activists of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party and signing a civil nuclear deal with the US
And Nepal is still struggling after deadly floods, with at least 1,453 people dead and 5,285 still missing.