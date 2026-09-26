Jaishankar urges UN-BRICS cooperation, Pakistan bomb kills at least 13

Saturday, September 26, 2026 was packed with action for India and its neighbors.

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar told the U.N. that BRICS and the U.N. can actually help each other out in global decision-making, not compete.

On a tougher note, a car bomb in Pakistan killed at least 13 people, and Saudi Arabia teamed up with Pakistan and Turkiye on defense after recent attacks.

In Sri Lanka, opposition leader Namal Rajapaksa was grilled over bribery allegations.