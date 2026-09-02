Jaishankar visits Ukraine and Poland after PM Modi urged Putin
India
India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is set to visit Ukraine and Poland from September 3-5, right after PM Modi met Russian President Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
During their chat, Modi urged Putin to shift from an "endless war" to an "end of war" in Ukraine, calling for a quick resolution.
Jaishankar to meet Sybiha and Sikorski
Jaishankar will meet top officials in both countries: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.
The focus is on boosting India's relationships and discussing regional challenges like the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
This visit also sets the stage for India hosting the BRICS summit as chair on September 12-13 in New Delhi.