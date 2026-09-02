Jalna collector Ashima Mittal meets hunger striker over Maratha reservation

Ashima Mittal, Jalna's district collector, is leading negotiations with activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who's been on a hunger strike for five days over Maratha reservation demands.

On Tuesday, Mittal visited Patil to urge him to end his fast for health reasons and shared updates on recent government moves.

Patil wasn't happy, saying she was only speaking for the government, but Mittal stayed calm and kept the conversation going.