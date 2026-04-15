Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest Gulzar Ahmad linked to Pakistan
India
Jammu and Kashmir Police just nabbed Gulzar Ahmad, better known as Lau Gujjar, a major narco-terror figure linked to Pakistan.
He was active in crime since 2006 and later entered drug trafficking after 2016.
Manoj Sinha leads 100-day anti-drug campaign
Gujjar's arrest is a highlight of the ongoing 100-day anti-drug campaign led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, which focuses on cracking down on traffickers while also helping people recover from addiction.
So far, over 100 cases have been registered and major drug hauls have been made.
With Gujjar behind bars, officials hope the local drug supply chain will take a serious hit.