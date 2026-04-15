Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest Gulzar Ahmad linked to Pakistan

Manoj Sinha leads 100-day anti-drug campaign

Gujjar's arrest is a highlight of the ongoing 100-day anti-drug campaign led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, which focuses on cracking down on traffickers while also helping people recover from addiction.

So far, over 100 cases have been registered and major drug hauls have been made.

With Gujjar behind bars, officials hope the local drug supply chain will take a serious hit.