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'Trailer of what's to come': CJP on Jantar Mantar protest
Dipke described the demonstration as 'only a trailer' of what is to come

'Trailer of what's to come': CJP on Jantar Mantar protest

By Snehil Singh
Jun 07, 2026
04:21 pm
What's the story

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has thanked supporters for their participation in the recent protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He described the demonstration as "only a trailer" of what is to come. The protest was aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and recruitment-related issues.

Twitter Post

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's message after protest

Protest details

Protesters traveled from different states to join demonstration

The Jantar Mantar protest saw a diverse crowd of students, competitive exam aspirants, parents, young professionals, and activists. Some protesters had traveled from different states to join the demonstration. One protester had come all the way from Nagpur in Maharashtra to highlight systemic failures in education and recruitment systems.

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Movement evolution

Know more about the movement

The CJP started as an online movement in response to comments made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, where he likened a few members of the bar to cockroaches. It has now grown into a nationwide youth-led campaign focusing on issues like exam paper leaks, recruitment delays, unemployment, and institutional accountability. The protest was marked by chants of "Dharmendra Pradhan must go" with protesters donning cockroach masks and carrying books, flowers, and the national flag.

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Security deployment

Security tightened across Delhi ahead of protest

The protest led to a massive security deployment across Delhi, with over 1,000 police personnel deployed at strategic locations. Security was tightened at airports, railway stations, and border entry points. Around 40 companies of paramilitary forces were also deployed to assist the Delhi Police in maintaining law and order. Additional security arrangements were made around Pradhan's residence following the demonstration.

Minister's advice

CJP should change name: Haryana minister Anil Vij

Meanwhile, Haryana's Minister Anil Vij had advised the CJP office-bearers to change their name, saying, "This is a democracy—everyone has the right to struggle, but you should change your name." He had earlier commented on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying even a small child crushes a cockroach with a slipper on seeing it.

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