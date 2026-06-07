'Trailer of what's to come': CJP on Jantar Mantar protest
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has thanked supporters for their participation in the recent protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He described the demonstration as "only a trailer" of what is to come. The protest was aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and recruitment-related issues.
Twitter Post
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's message after protest
Yesterday, thousands of us made history. Our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar showed the government a trailer of what cockroaches are capable of when we unite.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 7, 2026
Most people who joined us yesterday had never participated in a protest before. But they felt emboldened by our… pic.twitter.com/eudgmDvdzC
Protest details
Protesters traveled from different states to join demonstration
The Jantar Mantar protest saw a diverse crowd of students, competitive exam aspirants, parents, young professionals, and activists. Some protesters had traveled from different states to join the demonstration. One protester had come all the way from Nagpur in Maharashtra to highlight systemic failures in education and recruitment systems.
Movement evolution
Know more about the movement
The CJP started as an online movement in response to comments made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, where he likened a few members of the bar to cockroaches. It has now grown into a nationwide youth-led campaign focusing on issues like exam paper leaks, recruitment delays, unemployment, and institutional accountability. The protest was marked by chants of "Dharmendra Pradhan must go" with protesters donning cockroach masks and carrying books, flowers, and the national flag.
Security deployment
Security tightened across Delhi ahead of protest
The protest led to a massive security deployment across Delhi, with over 1,000 police personnel deployed at strategic locations. Security was tightened at airports, railway stations, and border entry points. Around 40 companies of paramilitary forces were also deployed to assist the Delhi Police in maintaining law and order. Additional security arrangements were made around Pradhan's residence following the demonstration.
Minister's advice
CJP should change name: Haryana minister Anil Vij
Meanwhile, Haryana's Minister Anil Vij had advised the CJP office-bearers to change their name, saying, "This is a democracy—everyone has the right to struggle, but you should change your name." He had earlier commented on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying even a small child crushes a cockroach with a slipper on seeing it.