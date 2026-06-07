'Trailer of what's to come': CJP on Jantar Mantar protest

Movement evolution

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The CJP started as an online movement in response to comments made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, where he likened a few members of the bar to cockroaches. It has now grown into a nationwide youth-led campaign focusing on issues like exam paper leaks, recruitment delays, unemployment, and institutional accountability. The protest was marked by chants of "Dharmendra Pradhan must go" with protesters donning cockroach masks and carrying books, flowers, and the national flag.