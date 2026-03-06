Jewar airport gets BCAS nod, awaits DGCA's final inspection
Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar just got the green light from India's aviation security agency, BCAS.
BCAS said its security vetting approval will cover key safety preparedness documents, including contingency protocols for security threats, emergency procedures for aircraft seizure situations, and the overall safety blueprint,
and the DGCA is still expected to conduct a concluding on-site assessment before issuing the aerodrome permit—something Rakesh Singh, the airport's CEO, called a big step forward for getting things off the ground.
Mann Fleet partners to handle ground transport
Now, NIA needs to pass a final inspection from the national aviation regulator (DGCA) before it can officially open for cargo and passenger flights.
Mann Fleet Partners will handle ground transport to keep things smooth for travelers.
The airport starts with one runway and terminal but has ambitious plans to expand—aiming to ease pressure on Delhi's IGI Airport and eventually add more runways and terminals as traffic grows.