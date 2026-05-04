Jewar's Noida International Airport inaugurated with 11,200cr investment, 11cr+ passengers India May 04, 2026

Noida International Airport (NIA) was inaugurated in Jewar on March 28, 2026, and it's set to shake things up for Uttar Pradesh.

With a massive ₹11,200 crore investment, this airport can handle over 11 crore passengers and tons of cargo each year.

Its spot near major expressways means better connections for travel and business, not just in UP but across India.