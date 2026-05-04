Jewar's Noida International Airport inaugurated with 11,200cr investment, 11cr+ passengers
India
Noida International Airport (NIA) was inaugurated in Jewar on March 28, 2026, and it's set to shake things up for Uttar Pradesh.
With a massive ₹11,200 crore investment, this airport can handle over 11 crore passengers and tons of cargo each year.
Its spot near major expressways means better connections for travel and business, not just in UP but across India.
Noida airport to create 1L+ jobs
NIA is expected to create over 1 lakh jobs and give a serious push to UP's economy.
The airport aims to grow the state's share in India's aviation market (currently only 4%) and will help tech and electronics industries nearby.
Plus, with plans to ramp up cargo capacity big time, this project is part of UP's bigger goal: becoming a $1-trillion economy.