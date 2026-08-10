Jewelry worth ₹50L goes missing from SBI locker in Kanpur

Rashmi Arora, a resident of Kaushalpuri, had opened a savings account at the State Bank of Travancore branch in Swaroop Nagar in 2003.

She was assigned locker number 23 where she claimed to have stored jewelry worth around ₹50 lakh.

After her husband's death, Arora moved to Lucknow but continued maintaining her bank account with regular deductions for locker fees.