Jewelry worth ₹50L goes missing from SBI locker in Kanpur
What's the story
Jewelry worth around ₹50 lakh has mysteriously gone missing from a bank locker at an SBI branch in Kanpur's Swaroop Nagar area. The incident has sparked allegations of negligence against bank officials. Following the complaint, police have launched an investigation against the branch manager and other employees involved. Bank records indicate that the locker holder had come twice in 2020 to open the locker, and efforts are underway to unravel the mystery behind the missing jewelry.
Case details
Rashmi Arora opened bank account in 2003
Rashmi Arora, a resident of Kaushalpuri, had opened a savings account at the State Bank of Travancore branch in Swaroop Nagar in 2003.
She was assigned locker number 23 where she claimed to have stored jewelry worth around ₹50 lakh.
After her husband's death, Arora moved to Lucknow but continued maintaining her bank account with regular deductions for locker fees.
Locker access
When jewelry went missing
Approximately four months ago, Arora visited the bank with her daughter and learned about the merger of State Bank of Travancore with SBI.
On July 21, after depositing money into her account, she was given information about her locker number but couldn't check it that day due to not having the key.
However, when she returned on July 27 and opened the locker, she discovered that the jewelry had gone missing.
Negligence allegations
Case registered against bank manager, employees
After discovering the missing jewelry, Arora approached bank employees and the police but was unsatisfied with their response.
She then filed a complaint accusing the bank manager and employees of negligence.
Following this, she appealed to the Police Commissioner in the matter.
On his orders, a case was registered against the branch manager and employees on Saturday at Swaroop Nagar police station.
Ongoing probe
Police investigation underway
Swaroop Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Singh confirmed that the locker holder had visited the bank twice in 2020 to access her locker.
He added, "There is an entry of this in the bank register. The matter is being investigated."
The police will examine bank records, access registers and other relevant documents as part of their investigation into the disappearance of jewelry from SBI's locker.