Jharkhand couple arrested over alleged killing of 14-year-old Kanaklata
A tragic case from Jharkhand has seen a couple arrested for allegedly killing their 14-year-old daughter, Kanaklata, over her frequent mobile phone use and making video reels.
Her body was discovered on November 13 in Layadih village, sparking shock and concern in the local community.
Parents confess to beating daughter
After Kanaklata's disappearance, her parents told others she was missing, but their story didn't add up.
Locals protested for justice, and police used tech tools and investigation to uncover the truth.
The couple eventually confessed to beating her and hiding her body.
They were arrested in connection with the killing, while police are still checking whether anyone else was involved.
The case has raised tough questions about how far parental control can go when it comes to children's tech habits.