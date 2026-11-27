After Kanaklata's disappearance, her parents told others she was missing, but their story didn't add up.

Locals protested for justice, and police used tech tools and investigation to uncover the truth.

The couple eventually confessed to beating her and hiding her body.

They were arrested in connection with the killing, while police are still checking whether anyone else was involved.

The case has raised tough questions about how far parental control can go when it comes to children's tech habits.