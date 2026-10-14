Jharkhand man arrested for killing 2 sisters claiming healing ritual
India
A man from Babaida village in Jharkhand has been arrested for killing his two sisters during what he claimed was a healing ritual.
On Sunday, he attacked them with an ax at his home, then locked up and walked 15km to turn himself in at the police station.
Accused lured sisters with sorcery cure
Police say he lured his sisters by promising a sorcery-based cure.
A third sister skipped the ritual and later said she was grateful she didn't go.
Investigators found evidence of local sorcery practices and medicines at his home.
The accused confessed, saying superstition drove him to commit the crime.