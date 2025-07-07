Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Jharkhand Muharram procession turns tragic
A Muharram procession in Hazaribag, Jharkhand took a scary turn on Sunday night when a fire stunt went wrong, leaving 15 people with burns.
The accident happened in Turaon-Pouta village after a diesel can caught fire, reminding everyone how risky these stunts can be.
TL;DR
One person sent to Ranchi for specialized care
All the injured were rushed to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital right away.
Hospital superintendent AK Purty shared that 10 people were discharged by Monday morning at their families' request.
Four are still being treated, and one person with serious injuries has been sent to Ranchi for specialized care.