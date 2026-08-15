Jharkhand students burn Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi effigies Sunday
India
Jharkhand's student leaders are stepping up their protests against alleged cheating and unfairness in state recruitment exams.
On Sunday, they will burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in all 24 district headquarters, demanding the cancelation of recent JPSC and JSSC exams, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, and Soren's resignation if nothing changes.
Jharkhand students set August 18 deadline
After 22 days of protests, including a Vidhan Sabha gherao on August 10, students have given the government until August 18 to respond.
If not, they plan to surround Soren's residence on August 20.
Student leaders say peaceful protests might end if their concerns keep getting brushed aside.