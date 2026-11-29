Sinha said the administration is focused on helping these families not just with jobs, but also with long-term support and dignity.

This move is part of a bigger plan that started on July 13, 2025, aiming to help victim families rebuild their lives while boosting growth in the region.

Since Article 370 was revoked, J&K has seen more than 50,000 completed projects and infrastructure works every year, so this is all about making sure no one is left behind.