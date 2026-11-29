J&K reopens terrorism cases, Manoj Sinha gives 125 job letters
Jammu and Kashmir just reopened old terrorism cases and kicked off new investigations.
On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed out government job letters to 125 families affected by terrorism, a step meant to finally bring some justice and recognition to people who have faced a lot over the years.
Manoj Sinha says move aids families
Sinha said the administration is focused on helping these families not just with jobs, but also with long-term support and dignity.
This move is part of a bigger plan that started on July 13, 2025, aiming to help victim families rebuild their lives while boosting growth in the region.
Since Article 370 was revoked, J&K has seen more than 50,000 completed projects and infrastructure works every year, so this is all about making sure no one is left behind.