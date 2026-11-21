Jorhat administration apologizes after video surfaced of Army seatbelt challan
Assam's Jorhat district administration has said sorry after a road safety checking drive led to an Army driver reportedly receiving a challan for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
The incident, which happened near the interstate bus terminal, circulated on social media after a video surfaced, triggering a controversy and prompting the administration to express regret over the controversy.
Inspector taken off duty briefly
Officials clarified the fine was just for the seat belt issue, not about licenses.
The inspector involved would be taken off duty for a day or two for how she handled things, and staff have now been told to be extra careful with military vehicles in future checks.
Still, the administration says they will keep enforcing road safety rules while respecting defense personnel, a reminder that balancing safety and respect can get tricky sometimes.