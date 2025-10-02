Next Article
Journalist Rajiv got threats before death, family demands justice
India
Rajiv Pratap, an investigative journalist with Delhi Uttarakhand Live, was found dead at Joshiada Barrage in Uttarkashi on September 28, 2024.
His family says he got threatening calls telling him to "delete the video" a day or two before his phone was switched off.
Now, they're urging for a fair investigation and want the case to stay above politics.
Family files murder complaint
Police say early evidence points to electrocution as the cause of death—CCTV even shows Rajiv driving alone before it happened.
Still, his family isn't convinced and has filed a murder complaint.
Rajiv's car was found by the Bhagirathi River back in September 2024, sparking fears of abduction at first.
The case is still open and his loved ones are pushing for real answers.