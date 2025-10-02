Next Article
Rajasthan boy dies after taking syrup; health minister orders probe
A two-year-old boy from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, died last week after taking a cough syrup prescribed for his cold.
This is the third similar case reported in the state recently involving the same syrup.
Tirthraj started feeling drowsy soon after having the medicine and his condition quickly got worse, even after being shifted between hospitals.
Health minister orders probe, syrup pulled off shelves
Rajasthan's Health Minister has ordered an investigation and pulled the syrup off shelves while tests are done.
Medical teams are visiting families to gather more details, and experts are checking if there was a problem with how the medicine was made or given.
The government's actions imply it is taking these incidents seriously to keep kids safe.