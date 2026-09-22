Ex-justice resigns from Maharashtra UCC panel, flagging concerns over functioning 

Chavan's resignation letter highlighted his disappointment with the committee's limited scope for public input.

He said during a recent meeting, three members attempted to articulate their views, including a suggestion to have the questionnaire professionally evaluated by academic experts.

However, those suggestions were rendered meaningless because the chairperson had already finalized the document.

"The Honorable chairperson had already circulated a questionnaire finalized by her and stated that it would be uploaded once the website was ready," he wrote.