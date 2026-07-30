July rainfall nearly doubled, Odisha floods affect over 7L people

Bhadrak district has been hit the hardest, impacting more than 400,000 residents and leading to 234 relief camps for evacuees.

Balasore and Jajpur are also struggling, together affecting over 2,80,000 people.

Rescue teams have been deployed, and officials, including Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, are monitoring the situation closely.

Eight stranded people were rescued in Nuapada, but authorities remain on high alert as more flooding is expected.