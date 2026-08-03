Justice Abhay Oka in Mumbai: courts must protect free speech
India
Justice Abhay Oka, a former Supreme Court judge, just reminded everyone that courts should protect free speech, not tell people what to say.
Speaking in Mumbai on August 1, he emphasized that even controversial opinions deserve protection under the Constitution.
Abhay Oka: peaceful protest constitutional right
Justice Oka called peaceful protest a "constitutional right," pointing out that authorities must allow it, even when protests challenge government actions.
He also said democracy means defending free expression "even if we have to pay a huge cost," and warned that only courts can truly guarantee these freedoms.