Justice GR Swaminathan from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has landed in the spotlight after a big debate over where to light lamps for Karthigai Deepam, a major Tamil festival.

Things got heated when the state government lit a lamp near Uchi Pillaiyar temple, going against the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's order to light it at a hilltop pillar next to a Dargah, following an interim Supreme Court directive.