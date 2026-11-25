Justice GR Swaminathan at center of Karthigai Deepam lighting dispute
Justice GR Swaminathan from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has landed in the spotlight after a big debate over where to light lamps for Karthigai Deepam, a major Tamil festival.
Things got heated when the state government lit a lamp near Uchi Pillaiyar temple, going against the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's order to light it at a hilltop pillar next to a Dargah, following an interim Supreme Court directive.
INDIA MPs demand justice Swaminathan's impeachment
This isn't just about tradition: the court's order sparked political drama, with more than 100 INDIA bloc MPs calling for Justice Swaminathan's impeachment and accusing him of bias.
The Supreme Court allowed just a one-time lamp lighting at that spot, but didn't make it permanent.
Meanwhile, Justice Swaminathan's long legal career (from his days as an advocate in 1991 to becoming a High Court judge) has now become part of this larger public conversation.