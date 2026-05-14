Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma launches criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal
Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court has launched criminal contempt proceedings against Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal.
This comes after Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Durgesh Pathak allegedly carried out a social media campaign targeting her when she refused to step away from the excise policy case.
Justice Sharma later recused herself, as judges cannot handle cases where they are involved in contempt issues.
Sharma says Kejriwal used edited videos
Justice Sharma says Kejriwal tried to "lower the authority of this court" with what she called a campaign of "vilification and intimidation," including selectively edited videos linking her attendance at RSS and BJP events to her promotion, even after fact checks proved them wrong.
She emphasized that her decision was not personal: "My order is not an emotional reaction: it is about protecting judicial independence."