Justice Yashwant Varma resigns, cites unfair inquiry into burned cash

Varma says storeroom with cash unsealed

In his letter to Justice Aravind Kumar, Justice Varma pointed out that the storeroom with the cash was not sealed and said it was wrong to make him prove his innocence.

He also disagreed with relying on a report by then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna (his challenge against the inquiry process and the recommendation for initiating removal proceedings was dismissed by the Supreme Court last August).

For Varma, stepping down was a way to protest what he saw as an unfair system.