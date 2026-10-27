Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta fault NPPA over MRP gap

The Supreme Court has called out the big gap between the maximum retail price (MRP) of medicines and the price to retailers.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta questioned why drugmakers get to benefit from this, especially since there is no real check on trade margins.

They even said the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is not doing its job well enough.

The government pushed back, saying it does not fully control prices, and a decision is still pending.