Kakinada triple suicides Sowjanya's note names Sadiq Khan for harassment

Sowjanya's note also claimed Khan controlled their house keys and property documents, abused both her and her husband Jagadish Reddy, and even poisoned Reddy with a chemical from Canada.

After the tragedy, Khan went on the run but was caught in Uttar Pradesh following a massive search.

Now in custody, he is in judicial custody as police dig deeper into claims of taking control of their properties and abuse.

The case has sparked political debate, and the investigation is continuing.