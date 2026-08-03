Kamal Singh arrested over Komal Singh's killing, cited 'The Staircase'

A 53-year-old Delhi resident, Kamal Singh, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife Komal Singh at their Gagan Vihar home on July 30.

The case unfolded after their son found Komal dead, and police linked the motive to a property dispute.

After fleeing with cash, Singh confessed to planning the murder in advance and admitted he got ideas from the crime series The Staircase, hoping it would help him cover his tracks.