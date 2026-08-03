Kamal Singh arrested over Komal Singh's killing, cited 'The Staircase'
A 53-year-old Delhi resident, Kamal Singh, was arrested for allegedly killing his wife Komal Singh at their Gagan Vihar home on July 30.
The case unfolded after their son found Komal dead, and police linked the motive to a property dispute.
After fleeing with cash, Singh confessed to planning the murder in advance and admitted he got ideas from the crime series The Staircase, hoping it would help him cover his tracks.
Police catch Kamal Singh with 12.75L
CCTV footage showed only Kamal and Komal at home before the incident, capturing Komal's screams and Kamal leaving with a bag likely holding the murder weapon.
Police found blood-stained scissors bought days earlier and tracked Singh using technical surveillance as he tried to evade capture by changing routes.
He was caught near Mathura with ₹12.75 lakh in cash and a scooter used for escape.