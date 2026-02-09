Tobacco tycoon's 'intoxicated' son rams Lamborghini into pedestrians; 6 injured

A Lamborghini crashed into pedestrians and several vehicles on VIP Road in Kanpur , Uttar Pradesh , leaving six people injured on Sunday afternoon. The car was allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Accident details Car plows into people standing along roadside The accident occurred around 3:15pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car lost control and hit pedestrians and parked vehicles. "The accident occurred around 3:15pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra...went out of control and plowed into people standing along the roadside," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

Damage report Auto-rickshaw driver thrown nearly 10 feet in air The car first hit an auto-rickshaw before crashing into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The impact threw the rider, Taufiq Ahmed, nearly 10 feet into the air. Ahme, who was standing on the roadside when he was hit by the luxury car, suffered serious leg injuries. Other injured victims sustained fractures and bruises from this high-speed collision.

Aftermath Mishra tried to escape after collision Instead of stopping after the collision, Mishra allegedly attempted to escape. His bouncers, who were behind him in another car, also tried to protect him but were unsuccessful and allegedly misbehaved with onlookers. In a fit of rage, passersby broke the windows of the Lamborghini and pulled Mishra out from inside.

Twitter Post Car has been seized कानपुर में तंबाकू कारोबारी केके मिश्रा के बेटे शिवम मिश्रा ने लेम्बोर्गिनी कार से 6 से अधिक लोगों को टक्कर मार दी। एक बुलेट सवार को टक्कर मारी तो वह हवा में उछलकर 10 फीट दूर जा गिरा। इसके बाद लेम्बोर्गिनी बुलेट के ऊपर ही चढ़ गई।



हादसे के बाद गुस्साए लोगों ने कार को घेर लिया।… pic.twitter.com/m8g2pHS29F — Shivani Sahu (@askshivanisahu) February 8, 2026