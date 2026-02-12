Tobacco tycoon's son arrested days after Lamborghini crashed into crowd 

Shivam Mishra, the son of Kanpur tobacco businessman KK Mishra, has been arrested after his Lamborghini crashed into pedestrians last week, injuring six people in the city's upscale Gwaltoli area. He was arrested from a hospital. The Lamborghini Revuelto, a luxury Italian sports car costing above ₹10 crore, collided with pedestrians and other vehicles before coming to a stop after hitting a divider. One of the injured, 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver Mohd Taufeeq, later filed an FIR.

Family statement Mishra family claims Shivam suffered seizure On Thursday, police said that Shivam was behind the wheel and a chargesheet will be filed shortly. Shivam's counsel had earlier claimed that the car was being driven by a hired driver rather than Shivam. "Shivam was not driving. His health is fragile. An application has been moved before the court and all proceedings will follow the legal process. The matter will be heard on Tuesday," Mrityunjay Singh, the lawyer representing Mishras, said earlier, as per HT.

Twitter Post Kanpur Police on Thursday arrested Shivam #WATCH | Lamborghini car accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh | Shivam Mishra, accused in the case, has been taken into custody by Kanpur Police.



(Source: Kanpur Police) pic.twitter.com/tEx4BADps3 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2026

Eyewitness account Eyewitnesses say Shivam was driving His family presented a different claim, alleging that Shivam had a seizure while driving, causing the collision. Eyewitnesses, however, confirmed that Shivam was behind the wheel during the crash. A video from the scene shows him being dragged out of the car by bouncers, corroborating claims that they tried to whisk him away from the site. The 26-year-old was later hospitalized after being pulled out of his vehicle.

