Kanwar Yatra 2025: Liquor shops hidden to respect devotees

CM Adityanath has asked officials to ensure no bad behavior

Another 58 liquor shops in Gautam Buddha Nagar will also be covered using curtains—so business goes on, but religious sentiments are honored.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials to crack down on any bad behavior during the yatra.

Meanwhile, places like Jewar are prepping for huge crowds with road fixes, transit camps, and better hygiene facilities.

Uttarakhand is taking similar steps too, making sure things stay respectful for everyone involved.