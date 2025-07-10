Kanwar Yatra 2025: Liquor shops hidden to respect devotees
For the 2025 Kanwar Yatra, authorities in Noida and Ghaziabad will cover up 222 liquor shops along the main pilgrimage routes.
The move is all about showing respect to devotees and keeping the event's vibe sacred, with District Excise Officer Sanjay Singh confirming that 164 shops in Ghaziabad alone are included.
CM Adityanath has asked officials to ensure no bad behavior
Another 58 liquor shops in Gautam Buddha Nagar will also be covered using curtains—so business goes on, but religious sentiments are honored.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials to crack down on any bad behavior during the yatra.
Meanwhile, places like Jewar are prepping for huge crowds with road fixes, transit camps, and better hygiene facilities.
Uttarakhand is taking similar steps too, making sure things stay respectful for everyone involved.