Kanwar Yatra prompts NCRTC to restrict access on Delhi-Meerut corridor
India
Big day for the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor: over 150,000 people are expected to ride on August 3, thanks to the Kanwar Yatra boosting travel across NCR.
To handle the crowd, NCRTC will put temporary access restrictions in place from August 4 and tweak entry, exit, and parking at several stations until August 12.
Gate closures from Aug 4
Some station gates will be closed from August 4: Gate two at Modipuram, Meerut North, Brahmpuri, and Partapur; Gates two and three at Begumpul; plus similar restrictions at Modinagar and Ghaziabad.
If you're traveling this week, plan ahead and follow the new arrangements.
NCRTC is asking everyone to cooperate so things run smoothly.