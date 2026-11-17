Karbi Anglong gathering 15,000 sets Guinness record with Nimso Kerung
Over 15,000 people from different tribes and communities came together in Assam's Karbi Anglong district to perform the traditional Nimso Kerung dance, setting a new Guinness World Records record.
The huge gathering took place on November 16 at KASA Stadium as part of celebrations for the district's 75th anniversary.
Nimso Kerung praised by officials
Nimso Kerung is a vibrant folk dance of the Karbi community and was the highlight of this year's Karbi Anglong Day festivities.
Guinness World Records official Swapnil Dangarikar praised the energy and unity on display.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the participants and expressed his enthusiasm for the celebrations.