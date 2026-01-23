Karnataka: 3 killed, several injured in Karkala road accident
India
A serious crash near Kambala Cross in Karkala, Karnataka, on Friday afternoon left three people dead and several others hurt.
The accident happened when a private bus collided head-on with an MUV from Kalaburagi district carrying 12 persons and a child; the occupants were heading to Dharmasthala after visiting Udupi.
What we know so far
The victims—Mannappa (driver), Chethu, and Rohith—sadly died at the scene.
A seriously injured victim was admitted at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, while others, including a child with minor injuries, are being treated locally.
Police have registered a case and investigations are under way to find the cause of the accident.
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about road safety in the area.