Karnataka ambulance workers threaten October 14 strike amid fleet shortage
India
Ambulance workers in Karnataka say they will go on strike starting October 14 if their demands for better pay, more staff, and safer work conditions are not met.
With only about half the ambulances actually running (350 to 400 of the 750 needed), emergency response is already slow.
Health Minister U.T. Khader has told people to consider other ways to get help in an emergency.
Karnataka 108 upgrade, workers' demands unresolved
The state government plans to upgrade the struggling 108-ambulance system by December 2026, bringing in a new fleet and aiming to fix longstanding issues.
Meanwhile, the workers' union is pushing for fair pay across Karnataka, annual raises, and basics like restrooms and better shifts.
So far, their requests have not been resolved.