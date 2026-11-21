Big news for anyone struggling with housing in Karnataka: the state government just approved a plan to hand out 15 lakh free residential sites and build one lakh new homes for people who need them most.

Taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on November 19, this ₹2,241 crore initiative is set to roll out in 2026-27 and aims to support landless families and those who can't afford a home.