Karnataka approves ₹2,241 cr plan for 15L sites, 1L homes
Big news for anyone struggling with housing in Karnataka: the state government just approved a plan to hand out 15 lakh free residential sites and build one lakh new homes for people who need them most.
Taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on November 19, this ₹2,241 crore initiative is set to roll out in 2026-27 and aims to support landless families and those who can't afford a home.
Karnataka boosts sites and house grants
The Bhooguarantee scheme will kick off with five lakh sites, while rural areas get nine lakh plots and urban folks see multistory options.
The Niveshana Yojane puts ex-servicemen, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, SC/ST communities (with reserved quotas), and low-income families at the front of the line: eligibility is checked via ration cards and Aadhaar.
Plus, financial help for building houses just got a big bump: general beneficiaries now get ₹2 lakh (up from ₹1.2 lakh), while SC/ST recipients receive ₹3 lakh (up from ₹2 lakh).