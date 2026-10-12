Karnataka ASHA workers protest seeking ₹15,000 honorarium and app support

The union wants the government to step up with good-quality phones and proper training so ASHA workers can actually use required apps.

They're also pushing for less extra workload, on-time payments with no deductions, and a lump-sum retirement benefit for ASHA workers who had completed 10 years of service and had subsequently retired or left the job.

All these demands were officially submitted to district officials. Now it's a wait to see if things change.