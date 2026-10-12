Karnataka ASHA workers protest seeking ₹15,000 honorarium and app support
ASHA health workers in Karnataka hit the streets this week, rallying outside the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat office.
Their main ask? A monthly honorarium of ₹15,000, quick payment of pending dues, and relief from having to use work apps like Samastha and Nikshay without proper help or resources.
ASHA union petitions district officials
The union wants the government to step up with good-quality phones and proper training so ASHA workers can actually use required apps.
They're also pushing for less extra workload, on-time payments with no deductions, and a lump-sum retirement benefit for ASHA workers who had completed 10 years of service and had subsequently retired or left the job.
All these demands were officially submitted to district officials. Now it's a wait to see if things change.