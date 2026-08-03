Karnataka bans junk food sale advertising promotion near educational institutions
India
Karnataka just banned the sale, advertising, and promotion of junk food (think sugary drinks and processed snacks) in schools and colleges and within a 50-meter radius of educational institutions.
The move aims to help children stay healthier by cutting down on foods that lead to obesity and other health issues.
Adds nearby vendors, experts welcome swaps
This isn't totally new: it builds on rules from 2020, but now vendors near schools are included too.
Experts are cheering for healthier swaps like fruits, millets, and sprouts.
Schools will teach students about good eating habits, while parents and vendors need to pitch in so everyone sticks to the ban.