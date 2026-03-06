Karnataka Budget 2026: 56,000 government jobs to be opened
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah just rolled out the 2026 State Budget, pitching the state as an "11G model economy" focused on strength and sustainability.
He also called out the Centre for not supporting Karnataka enough and announced that over 56,000 government jobs will open up, with a five-year age relaxation to help those affected by hiring delays.
Bengaluru's infrastructure gets a boost
Karnataka is now India's third-biggest economy, leading in startups, AI, and green energy—but GST changes have slowed its revenue growth.
The budget puts big money into free electricity for over 1.6 crore homes and cash support for women-led families. Plus, there's a push to upgrade Bengaluru's infrastructure.
If you're looking at jobs or just want to see how public money is spent on tech and social schemes, this budget has some big moves worth watching.