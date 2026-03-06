Karnataka Budget 2026: 56,000 government jobs to be opened

Bengaluru's infrastructure gets a boost

Karnataka is now India's third-biggest economy, leading in startups, AI, and green energy—but GST changes have slowed its revenue growth.

The budget puts big money into free electricity for over 1.6 crore homes and cash support for women-led families. Plus, there's a push to upgrade Bengaluru's infrastructure.

If you're looking at jobs or just want to see how public money is spent on tech and social schemes, this budget has some big moves worth watching.