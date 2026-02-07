Karnataka family on pilgrimage found dead in Bihar dharamshala
Four members of a Jain family from Karnataka—G.R. Sumangala (78), her son Nagaprasad (50), and daughters Shilpa (48) and Shrutha (43)—were found dead in a locked room at a dharamshala in Rajgir, Bihar.
Their bodies were discovered hanging from ropes on Friday morning while they were on a pilgrimage.
Nagaprasad accused of murder last year
Police found cash, jewelry, ID cards, and sleeping pills in the room; the victims' hands were tied and mouths taped.
Notably, Nagaprasad had previously been accused in his nephew's murder last year.
An eight-member Special Investigation Team has been formed, with forensic tests and CCTV reviews underway to piece together what happened.