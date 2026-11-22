Karnataka government colleges to use AI facial recognition next semester
Karnataka's government colleges are getting an upgrade: starting next semester, attendance will be tracked using AI-powered facial recognition.
Teachers will enter attendance using the AI mobile application, and parents will get instant updates on their kids' attendance on their registered mobile number, making it easier to keep tabs and hopefully cut down on students missing classes and exams.
Karnataka AI attendance system targets absenteeism
This new AI system is meant to boost transparency and tackle absenteeism, a big issue that's kept some students from even sitting for exams. It's also a budget-friendly switch from older biometric tech, needing just a one-time software investment.
After a pilot basis at a few colleges, officials like Commissioner H N Gopalakrishna are backing the rollout statewide.
The idea takes cues from private colleges already using apps and SMS alerts to keep families in the loop.