Karnataka High Court voids 2022 quota increases exceeding 50% limit
The Karnataka High Court has struck down provisions of a 2022 state law only to the extent that the enhanced quotas took aggregate reservation beyond the ceiling of 50%, with Scheduled Castes (from 15% to 17%) and Scheduled Tribes (from 3% to 7%).
The judges said the move broke the constitutional rule that keeps total reservations under 50%.
Former CM Siddaramaiah calls verdict setback
Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the verdict a serious setback to the aspirations of historically marginalized communities, criticizing the BJP for increasing quotas before elections without proper groundwork.
He also questioned why the central government didn't secure these changes in the Ninth Schedule and suggested it's time to rethink the current reservation limits to better reflect today's needs.