Karnataka issues temple hundis SOP with CCTV and UPI payments
India
Karnataka just launched a new SOP to make temple hundis (donation boxes) safer and more transparent.
The plan? 24/7 CCTV watching every angle, live feeds sent straight to the police, and a big push for digital donations using UPI and QR codes, so everything's traceable and above board.
Revenue officials supervise recorded donation counting
Counting donations now happens under strict supervision with revenue officials present, plus the whole process is video recorded.
Only authorized staff (verified by face recognition) can join in.
Big temples count weekly; smaller ones do it every two weeks.
District committees will review security every month, with regular inspections to keep things tight, and reports filed on what's working (or not).