Expect to see sanitary-pad vending machines in toilets where possible, better waste disposal following the Solid Waste Management Rules, and disabled-friendly facilities, including students with disabilities.

Schools are also being encouraged to run awareness programs to break myths around periods.

Officials will check regularly if schools are following the rules, and student feedback will help keep things on track.

This move follows a Supreme Court ruling recognizing menstrual hygiene as a fundamental right, especially important since 1,001 government schools still did not have dedicated lavatories for girls.