Karnataka mandates menstrual health facilities in all schools and colleges
Karnataka just made it official: every school and college now has to offer proper menstrual health facilities.
That means separate girls' toilets, free biodegradable sanitary napkins for students from classes six to second-year PU, which must conform to the ASTM D-6954 standard, and dedicated spaces stocked with essentials like disposable bags and spare uniforms, all aimed at making things more comfortable for students who need them.
Karnataka plans vending machines and audits
Expect to see sanitary-pad vending machines in toilets where possible, better waste disposal following the Solid Waste Management Rules, and disabled-friendly facilities, including students with disabilities.
Schools are also being encouraged to run awareness programs to break myths around periods.
Officials will check regularly if schools are following the rules, and student feedback will help keep things on track.
This move follows a Supreme Court ruling recognizing menstrual hygiene as a fundamental right, especially important since 1,001 government schools still did not have dedicated lavatories for girls.