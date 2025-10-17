Karnataka: Nearly 20,000 dog bites reported in 9 months

Hospitals have given out over 29,000 anti-rabies shots

This isn't just a random stat—dog bites are now a real public health issue.

Hospitals have given out over 29,000 free anti-rabies shots from January to September 2024 to keep people safe.

More folks are reporting bites, even from vaccinated pets, thanks to better awareness.

The government is stepping up sterilization drives and animal birth control, but rural areas still need more help.

If you're in Karnataka, it's a reminder to stay alert and look out for your community.