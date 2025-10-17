Next Article
Karnataka: Nearly 20,000 dog bites reported in 9 months
India
Dog bites are making headlines in Karnataka, especially in Dakshina Kannada, where nearly 20,000 people have already reported bites from January to September 2024.
Most cases involved pet dogs, but stray dogs are still a big concern.
Hospitals have given out over 29,000 anti-rabies shots
This isn't just a random stat—dog bites are now a real public health issue.
Hospitals have given out over 29,000 free anti-rabies shots from January to September 2024 to keep people safe.
More folks are reporting bites, even from vaccinated pets, thanks to better awareness.
The government is stepping up sterilization drives and animal birth control, but rural areas still need more help.
If you're in Karnataka, it's a reminder to stay alert and look out for your community.