Karnataka police flag 'Basava Mantapa,' detain Ravi Hanj at Kochi
U.S.-based writer Ravi Hanj was stopped at Kochi airport on Saturday after Karnataka police flagged him for his book Basava Mantapa, which allegedly contains disrespectful remarks about the 12th-century reformer Basaveshwara.
Hanj was detained just before boarding a Dubai flight and will be handed over to Karnataka authorities.
Karnataka to confiscate 'Basava Mantapa' copies
Complaints from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community led to FIRs against both Hanj and his publisher, Vishweshwar Bhat, especially after a viral interview fueled outrage. Following the backlash, Hanj apologized.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to confiscate copies of his book and discussed removing videos containing Hanj's alleged derogatory remarks against Basaveshwara from social media platforms.